Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Tops $451.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $23.76 or 0.00039322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $451.35 million and $22.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.