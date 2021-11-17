Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wabash National by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

