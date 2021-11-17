Wagerr Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $3,873.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00675195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,736,584 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

