Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

