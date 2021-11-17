Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

