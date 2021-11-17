Walleye Capital LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,446 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

DBDR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.