Walleye Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

