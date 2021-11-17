Walleye Capital LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.