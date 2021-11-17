Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORGN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

