Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth about $45,945,000. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

HLF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

