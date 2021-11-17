Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

