Warburg Research Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.19 ($51.99).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.35 ($41.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

