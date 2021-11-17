Warburg Research Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.19 ($51.99).

Shares of UTDI opened at €35.35 ($41.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

