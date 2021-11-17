Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Cut by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises about 2.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,102. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.