Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.66. Approximately 4,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 810,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

