Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

