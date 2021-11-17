Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 50.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

