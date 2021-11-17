Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Waste Management stock opened at $164.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

