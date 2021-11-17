Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the October 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.