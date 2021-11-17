Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $268.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 344.18 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.28 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.