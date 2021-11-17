Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

