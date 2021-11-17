Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $687.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.