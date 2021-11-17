Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 118,947 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 440.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 614,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 299,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

