Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.89 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

