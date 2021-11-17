Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $670.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

