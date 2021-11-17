Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/26/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

NWG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.30 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 21,769,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629,111. The firm has a market cap of £25.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.97.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

