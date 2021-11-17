Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/11/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/26/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.
NWG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.30 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 21,769,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629,111. The firm has a market cap of £25.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.97.
In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).
