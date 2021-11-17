Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 86,690 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $75,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRSP stock opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $84.31 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

