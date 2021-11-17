Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $70.76 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $70,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

