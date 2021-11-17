Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $71.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,354 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.52% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $71,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

