Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $74.37 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,210 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $74,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.