Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $79.47 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $79,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $100.14.

