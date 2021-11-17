Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,254 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in South State were worth $77,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

