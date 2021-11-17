Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 254,176 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

