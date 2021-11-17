West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

