West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

APD opened at $301.50 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

