Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.