Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

