Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MHF opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

