Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

