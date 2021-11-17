Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.