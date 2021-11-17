Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $273,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vistra by 18.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

