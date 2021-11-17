William Blair Comments on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.