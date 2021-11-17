William Blair Upgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.
Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 104,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $46.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
