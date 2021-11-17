William Blair Upgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 104,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.