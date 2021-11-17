William Blair Weighs in on Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.44). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($13.66) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TPST opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.