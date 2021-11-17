Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day moving average of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

