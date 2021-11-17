Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

