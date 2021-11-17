Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $410,952.96 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WINA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.00. 6,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $975.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Winmark by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

