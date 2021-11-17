Witan Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
WTAN opened at GBX 255.58 ($3.34) on Wednesday. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.