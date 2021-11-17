Witan Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.36 (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WTAN opened at GBX 255.58 ($3.34) on Wednesday. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257.50 ($3.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

