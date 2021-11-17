WNS (WNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WNS (NYSE: WNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

11/1/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – WNS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/28/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WNS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Get WNS (Holdings) Limited alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WNS by 68.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.