Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $410,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

