Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

NYSE WK opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,054,252 shares of company stock worth $158,926,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

