Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $289.96 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $59,438.00 or 0.98459423 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $14.41 billion and approximately $289.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00550868 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 242,381 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

